Keta NPP gets new executives

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Keta (VR), June 19, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Keta in the Volta Region has elected new executives to occupy the vacant positions in the Party.

This was in accordance with article 7(26) of the Party’s Constitution that paved the way to elect new members to occupy any vacant position that may be left unoccupied for its members.

Mr. Elikem Sewordor, a former Constituency Organiser who assumed a new portfolio as Secretary, explained to the Ghana News Agency that the exercise was necessary since there was a provision for that in their Constitution.

“Pursuant to the directive of the General Secretary, March 1, 2024, that vacancies created for whatever reason, be filled as provided for, in article 7(26) of the NPP constitution,” he stated.

He explained that following the sudden demise of the Party’s Constituency first Deputy Chairman, Mr. Anthony Gidiglo and the election of Mr. Courage Hope Goldberg-Grimm Lekettey, the former Constituency Secretary and now the Parliamentary candidate, the Party deemed it necessary to fill the vacant positions.

Mr. Sewordor said an Executive Committee meeting was held earlier on June 15 this year for the fulfillment of the requirement.

“Nominations was received and the election was supervised by Mr. Pope Yao Yevoo, the Volta Regional Secretary, and Mr. Makafui Kofi Woanya, the Regional Chairman.”

He added that the administration block of the Keta Port would be completed before December polls to pave way for other activities to commence and urged all constituents to rally behind the NPP to break the eight for more progress in all sectors of the economy within the various communities.

Meanwhile, Madam Priscilla Adedzeashie, a former Constituency Deputy Organiser was elected as the Second Vice Chairperson, whilst Mr. Prince Nyonator, former Finance Secretary was also appointed as the new Organiser.

Mr. Elikem Dawu, former party IT Officer and Mr. Prosper Agbagli, a Communication Team Member, were appointed as Financial Secretary and Deputy Youth Organiser respectively.

Some executives who spoke to the GNA pledged to work hard to garner more votes to unseat the incumbent NDC parliamentary candidate in the area.

GNA

