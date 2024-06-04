Voter Transfer: Mahama unhappy with EC’s decision to disallow party agents to observe

Accra, June 4, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed unhappiness with the decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) not to allow agents of political parties to observe the ongoing voter transfer exercise.

“I am not surprised that the NPP and the EC quickly reversed a collective decision taken at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting last week to have political parties’ agents present at the district offices for the transfer exercise,” he said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday.

Mr Mahama said the NDC had in its possession a long list of constituencies in the Ashanti, Eastern, and Greater Accra regions where the New Patriotic Party was seeking to transfer thousands of voters from their strongholds to offset the NDC’s gains in those constituencies it controlled.

“Ghanaians have already decided to vote the NPP Government out because of the hardships they are faced with due to the economic mismanagement…” he said.

“We have instructed our party at all levels to continue to be present and observe the transfer process.”

Mr Mahama urged the EC leadership to live up to the expected mandate and ensure a free and fair election.

GNA

