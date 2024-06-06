Volta EPA takes step to safeguard sacred grooves

By Caleb Kuleke

Podoe (V/R), Jun 6, GNA – The Volta Regional Directorate of the Environmental Project Agency (EPA) has engaged in tree planting to protect the sacred grooves in the Region.

The Agency aimed to plant 5,000 trees to protect 13 sacred grooves in seven communities within the Dorfor Traditional Area in the North Tongu District.

Ayimagonu, Koklofuve, Toklive, Tsadumavekor, Gbordome, Avedotoeme, Ananzevekor, Badzivekor, Busukwomi, Tumawuvekor, Kporduwlorve, and Podoe Gorme were among the sacred grooves.

A total of 10,000 trees would also be planted at reclaimed sand winning sites in some communities in Ho Municipal, Ho West and South Dayi Districts for re-afforestation and to protect the land.

The communities included Bame, Ziavi, Bamefedo, Akrofu, Sokode Ando, Bakpe, Sokode Etoe and Bamefedo, Avenui, Hlefi and Wegbe Kpalime in the South District for re-afforestation and protect of the land.

The Agency earlier planted 100 avenue trees in the Agortime-Zoipe Senior High School to support their tree planting project.

Mr Hope Smith Lomotey, Volta Regional Director, EPA, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency when he led a team from the directorate to plant trees at Ayimagonu sacred grooves to mark this year’s World Environment Day celebration.

He highlighted the importance of trees in human survival and the need of safeguarding and preserving the environment for coming generations.

Mr Lomotey said humanity had a significant responsibility to maintain the environment’s sustainability and prevent the extinction of flora and fauna.

The national theme for this year’s commemoration is “A Journey to a Greener Future,” with the slogan “Our Land, Our Future,” while the global theme is “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience.”

Togbe Korku Mensah, Dufia of Dorfor-Aboetia expressed gratitude to the EPA for making the effort to save the area’s sacred forests.

He told the GNA that the forests offered many advantages for human survival and that every effort would be made to ensure that the trees were properly cared for and safeguarded.

GNA

