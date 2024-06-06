CAA Region II Seniors Athletics Championship day two: Ghana wins gold in men’s 4X400 event

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, June 06, GNA – Ghana bounced back to dominate the finals of the 4th Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Region II Seniors Athletics Championship men’s 4X400 event held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The contingent, made up of Israel Anane Domeh, Solomon Diafo, Peter Ante Adu and Daniel Otibu duly delivered Ghana’s first gold medal of the day with a time of 3:09:53.

Ghanaian fans breathed a huge sigh of relief as the quartet came through to grab the top spot, leaving Ivory Coast and Benin who limped to the finish line with disappointment.

The team ran a masterful race, leaving no openings to end the event in success.

Despite the huge achievement, Ghana failed to secure a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games scheduled for later this year.

Ivory Coast and Benin finished second and third respectively clocking 3:22:99 and 3:27:93.

Ghana’s Israel Anane Domeh speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports expressed disappointment over the team’s failure to meet the Olympic standard.

He said he was confident the team would qualify in the African Senior Championship set to take place in Cameroon.

About 450 athletes from ten countries participated in the CAA Region II Seniors Athletics Championship.

GNA

