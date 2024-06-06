U20 WWC: Ghana face tough opponents in Group E

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, June 6, GNA – Ghana’s Black Princesses will face some top football powerhouses ahead of the forthcoming U-20 Women’s World Cup (WWC) scheduled to take place in Columbia this year.

The West African giants would battle Japan, New Zealand and Austria in an attempt to sail through to the next round of the competition for the first time in 14 years.

Ghana failed to win a single match against Netherlands, Japan and USA in the 2022 World Cup, registering one goal in three games.

Coach Yusif Basigi and his charges would be hoping for an impressive campaign having faced Group Stage elimination in their last six outings.

The draw for the 11th edition of the global event took place in Bogota, Colombia, with a host of fascinating encounters promised across the six groups.

The tournament would begin on August 31 to September 22, 2024.

GNA

