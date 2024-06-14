Visually impaired appeals for seed capital to start soap production 



By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, June 14, GNA – Sandra Aniniwaa, a 25-year-old visually impaired, has appealed for support to start a business for her upkeep and her two other visually impaired siblings.



During a visit to the family house, the Ghana News Agency gathered from her parents that Aniniwaa and her two siblings, Gloria Pomaa Peprah, 18 years, and Ransford Acheampong Yeboah, eight years, were not blind, but lost their sight as they were growing up.



Not discouraged by her predicament, Aniniwaa told the GNA that she had completed and pursued vocational training at the Akropong School for the Blind.



However, she remained indoors because of a lack of seed capital to start a business, a situation which worsened their conditions, and therefore, appealed for public support.



Aniniwaa was trained in soap and the production of another detergent, saying she could produce and sell liquid and solid soap, washing powder, pomade, and toiletries.



That would empower her financially to fend for herself and her other two visually impaired siblings.



Aniniwaa added her father had left them for Cote D’Ivoire, saying her mother’s petty trading could not sustain the family

