Consider modern designs when producing Kente fabric, weavers told

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, June 14, GNA – Weavers of the local fabric Kente have been asked to factor modern trends in their designs and manufacture of the popular fabric.

Mr. Elvis Ativoe, a major player in the promotion of the fabric of exclusive African identity, said stakeholders were concerned over the lack of dynamics from local manufacturers, causing a loss of market to foreign mass producers.

Speaking at the launch of the Agotime Kente festival which is a dedicated celebration of the fabric and its industry, Mr. Ativoe, a leading member of the planning committee, said the market outlook for the cloth presently demanded a shift from the traditional and cultural reservations for use.

He said weavers should consider the fashion tastes of the middle class population and enhance production to provide fabrics that would meet market demands amidst growing competition from foreign imitation and mass production.

Mr. Ativoe said: “The taste for the cloth is changing and we should listen to the market demand and expectations. Tastes such as colour should be considered. Weavers should consider modern trends to suit the tastes for fashion including weddings and other celebrations, and it will enhance traffic to the place.”

Mr. Ativoe said although the originators of the fabric and its production were in the country, the area lost its place to other vibrant production enclaves, and there was the need to invest more in marketing and promotional efforts.

He said stakeholders would consider supporting weavers with ICT skills and resources in a bid to enhance design and production value.

Dr. George-Grandy Hallow, also a member of the planning committee, in a brief historical account to connect the fabric to its Volta roots, said scientific research confirmed the intricate weaving technique originated from Benin in the era around the slave trade, and is on record to have been traded by Europeans along the coast.

“The Ewe land holds the honour as the origin of Kente,” he said while stating that most recent study, 2023, affirmed the Agotime area as the place of first introduction in the country.

Dr. Hallow said with a cemented identity as one of the most distinct objects of Pan African culture, it remained of utmost importance for the community and stakeholders to work towards the advancement of production and marketing.

Mr. Israel Kporku, master weaver and top producer of the fabric, said the area would require support in establishing retail outlets for the cloth which he said would boost the commercial development of the locality and the Region as a whole.

He insisted that most other markets for the fabric in the country and elsewhere sourced heavily from the district, and that with the development of retail capabilities, local industry would greatly evolve.

The Agotime Kente Festival, instituted in 1995, is an annual celebration of the production enclave and which draws thousands from around the world to behold the flair of the indigenous fabric.

Organisers consider the promotional essence of the annual celebration, the 2024 event, scheduled to run from the 4th to the 10th of August, is on the theme: “Repositioning the Kente Heritage for Unity and Development.”

It would mark a reemergence from the coronavirus worldwide disruption which placed the celebration on hold for the past five years.

Mr. Charles Agbeve, Member of Parliament for the area, promised support for marketing, and said interventions such as patents for the various original designs would be realised in positioning the industry for its job creation appeal.

GNA

