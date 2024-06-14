Agrihouse Foundation launches Women in Agribusiness training and awards  

Agnes Ansah

Accra, June 14, GNA- The sixth edition of the Women in Food and Agric Leadership Training Forum (WOFAGRIC) and the Gold in Soil Awards (GISA) has been launched in Accra.

The WOFAGRIC is a platform where women in agriculture converge to share ideas and receive training, mentorship, and financial support to expand their businesses.

The GISA is a women-focused award ceremony that promotes, strengthens, and motivates women achievers in agribusiness at the community, district, and regional levels.

The launch of the two events took place on Thursday, June 13. It was held by Agrihouse Foundation, organisers of the forum and awards ceremony.

This year’s edition will take place in the Bono region of Ghana from the 9th to the 10th of July 2024.

Applications are being accepted for submission in seventeen different award categories.

Some of the categories include the Passion for Farm; Outstanding Woman in Extension Services; She-Innovates; The Super Woman Award; Climate-Smart Women Project Award; Star in Ag Award; and Royal Agro Award.

The two events aim to raise awareness of the contributions made by women in the agricultural industry and encourage more people to follow them.

Speaking at the launch, Madam Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, said although some women in rural communities indirectly provide food for many people, they are not acknowledged or honoured for their contributions to food security.

She emphasized that many other women could make significant contributions to the agricultural industry when provided with farming equipment.



Madam Akosa said the purpose of the forum and the awards ceremony was to provide women with the necessary resources and acknowledge the arduous work of those who labour behind the scenes.



She said award winners would take home tricycles, wellington boots, fertilisers and seed capitals to help them grow their businesses.

According to her, the Foundation’s sole aim is to empower and equip female farmers, agro-processors, livestock farmers, and farmers with disabilities with the necessary skills.

Speaking on the impact made so far, Madam Akosa said over 6000 women have been empowered directly and indirectly over the last five years.

She said some of those women had made progress in their businesses by growing their clientele outside of Ghana, while others had spoken at conferences because of the Agrihouse Foundation’s training and experiences.

For that reason, she encouraged women involved in agribusiness to take part in the programmes.

Dr. Comfort Acheampong, Coordinator of Ghana National Egg Secretariat, said women were the backbone of Ghana’s agricultural environment and played a critical role in agriculture worldwide.

She noted, though, that many encounter obstacles that restrict how much they can significantly impact the agriculture industry.

Dr Acheampong said the two initiatives were created by the Agrihouse Foundation to break down barriers and give women in agriculture a stage on which to display their innovative ideas and skills.

She urged stakeholders in the agri-business to collaborate to examine the gaps in the industry and potential solutions.

Ms. Theresa Randolph, Country Manager, Yara Ghana, said that her outfit would collaborate with Agrihouse Foundation to support farmers in achieving resilience, prosperity, and sustainable agriculture.

She also urged all stakeholders to keep cooperating to create a thriving and inclusive agricultural sector that would improve food security and guarantee the livelihoods of farmers, their communities, and the country.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

