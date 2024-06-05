UESD Pro-Vice Chancellor urges integrated approach to combating environmental challenges

By D.I. Laary

Koforidua, June 05, GNA – Professor Edward Wiafe Debrah, Acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD), in Somanya, has called for an integrated approach to restore degraded land, combat desertification, and build drought resilience.

The call comes on the back of World Environment Day 2024, which turns the spotlight to one of the most pressing environmental concerns: land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience.

In a statement shared with the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, Professor Debrah noted that these issues were interconnected and lay at the very heart of sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

He also stated that this demanded an urgent collective action to ensure the well-being of the planet and future generations.

He explained that land restoration was a crucial strategy in reversing the damage inflicted by decades of overuse, deforestation, and unsustainable agricultural practices, which have had devastating consequences.

He said that healthy restored land was not only more productive but also better equipped to support biodiversity, sequester carbon, and regulate water cycles.

Restoration efforts also help regenerate ecosystems, improve soil fertility, and create sustainable livelihoods for communities dependent on the land.

Prof. Debrah indicated that inspiring examples of successful land restoration could be found across the globe, saying in Africa, the Great Green Wall initiative is transforming degraded landscapes into vibrant, productive ecosystems, stretching from Senegal to Djibouti.

Similarly, in China, the Loess Plateau rehabilitation project has restored over 35,000 square kilometers of land, significantly improving local livelihoods and ecological health.

On desertification, he also explained that it was the process by which fertile land becomes desert due to drought, deforestation, or inappropriate agriculture, posing a severe threat to millions of people worldwide.

According to the United Nations, desertification affects approximately one-third of the global land area and endangers the livelihoods of over a billion people.

Thus, the Pro-VC stated that combatting desertification required an integrated approach that combines sustainable land management practices with socio-economic development.

It also necessitates innovative solutions such as agroforestry, water-efficient irrigation systems, and the use of drought-resistant crops.

Moreover, it is vital to involve local communities in the decision-making process, ensuring that they are empowered to implement and sustain these practices.

Prof. Debrah further touched on drought resilience which is about enhancing the ability of communities and ecosystems to anticipate, cope with, and recover from droughts.

As climate change exacerbates the frequency and severity of droughts, he said, building resilience was ever more critical.

“This involves improving water management, investing in early warning systems, and adopting agricultural practices that conserve water and soil,” he added.

In India, the state of Rajasthan has pioneered innovative water conservation techniques, such as rainwater harvesting and the construction of small check dams, to mitigate the impacts of drought.

According to Prof. Debrah these efforts have revitalized local water resources, enabling communities to withstand periods of low rainfall and maintain agricultural productivity.

Therefore, on this World Environment Day, he said: “Let us reaffirm our commitment to land restoration, combatting desertification, and building drought resilience.”

He described these efforts as not merely environmental imperatives but also essential for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to poverty, hunger, and climate action.

He said governments, private sector entities, civil society organizations, and individuals all had roles to play, stressing, policymakers must create and enforce regulations that promote sustainable land use and restoration.

Businesses should invest in green technologies and sustainable practices while nongovernmental organisation can raise awareness and mobilize communities.

He said individuals could also contribute to the action by adopting eco-friendly habits and supporting restoration initiatives.

“Together, we can restore our lands, reverse desertification, and enhance our resilience to drought,” he added.

“By doing so, we protect our environment, secure our food, water resources, and ensure a healthier and more sustainable future for all.”

“This World Environment Day, let us act decisively and collectively, forging a path towards a resilient and thriving planet.”

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5th by millions of people worldwide since 1973, promoting awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

This year’s theme is “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience.” It is the largest international day for the environment, led by the United Nations Environment Programme.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host World Environment Day 2024, with a focus on land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience.

GNA

