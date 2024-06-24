U.S. Embassy Ghana celebrates 10 years of the Mandela Washington Fellowship

Accra, June 24, GNA – The U.S. Embassy is proud to announce the selection of 32 young Ghanaian leaders for the 2024 Mandela Washington Fellowship (MWF).

This year’s cohort is among one of the most diverse groups with significant representation from the Northern part of Ghana.

The Fellows come from a variety and range of fields, focused on health, climate change, combating gender-based violence and child labour, supporting the agricultural sector and STEM, and strengthening the business sector.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship, the flagship programme of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), empowers young African leaders through academic coursework, leadership training, mentoring, networking, professional opportunities, and local community engagement.

The YALI, the U.S. government’s signature effort to invest in the next generation of African leaders, supports young Africans as they spur economic growth and prosperity, strengthen democratic governance, and enhance peace and security across Africa.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship is funded by the U.S. Department of State, designed, and managed by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA), and implemented by IREX.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024.

“I want to emphasise the reason behind the U.S. investment in Ghana’s – and Africa’s youth.

Sub-Saharan Africa is a major force for the future and in the next couple of years, virtually half the population will be under the age of 25, and by 2050, one in four people on this planet will be from Africa.

The role of people-to-people exchanges is an important part of the rich and historical U.S.-Ghana partnership. Our partnership extends well beyond government, to include civil society and NGOs, the private sector, and citizens more broadly,” said U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer at a reception for this year’s cohort.

The 32 fellows from Ghana were selected from over 3,000 applications received by U.S. Embassy Ghana.

They will be part of a group of 700 Mandela Washington Fellows hosted at 28 educational institutions across the United States.

Fellows were selected from a pool of over 50,000 applications submitted across the continent.

“I expect this cohort to continue the trend of promoting innovation and making a positive impact in your communities and Ghana long after you complete your six-week Fellowship in the United States.” Ambassador Palmer added.

When they return, the 2024 Ghanaian Mandela Washington Fellows will join the more than 3,500 strong U.S. exchange alumni network in Ghana.

This network actively engages with U.S. and Ghanaian leaders to develop community-based solutions to public policy challenges, including in health, education, human rights, women’s empowerment, and other critical areas.

