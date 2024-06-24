Women in Democratic Development training workshops held at Koforidua.

By Michael Owusu Duodu

Koforidua (E/R), June 24 GNA – Madam Christine Allupo, the Diocesan President of The Christian Mothers Association (CMA) has appealed to the government to resource the Electoral Commission and the National Commission for Civic Education to enable them to intensify education on the electoral processes.

She said this would help reduce drastically, spoilt ballot papers, which was a matter of serious concern to majority of Ghanaian voters.

Madam Allupo made the appeal when the Koforidua Catholic Diocese took its turn in the on-going training workshop for Catholic women on the Ghana’s electoral processes held at the St George Catholic Cathedral in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The programme is run across the country by the leadership of the CMA National Headquarters, with support from the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung in every election year, to prepare its members adequately for the exercise, to play effective roles, to ensure a safe, free, fair and peaceful elections.

Madam Olivia Ansu Amponsah, the Executive Secretary of CMA urged the participants to put the knowledge acquired to good us, to impact positively on the country’s democratic dispensation.

Participants at the workshop called for thorough research into the phenomenon of spoilt ballot papers in successive elections in the country for a lasting solution.

GNA

