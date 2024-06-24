CLIP presents ruminants to vulnerable households, asylum seekers 

By Solomon Gumah, GNA

Bullu (UW/R), June 24, GNA – A total of 50 individuals made up of vulnerable households, asylum seekers, refugees, disaster victims and other externally displaced persons affected by the Sahel crisis have received some ruminants to undertake animal farming in the Upper West Region.

About 150 ruminants, mainly goats, were distributed to the beneficiaries in three districts namely Sissala West, Sissala East and Lambussie District.

In the Lambussie District, 48 small ruminants were shared amongst beneficiaries in two communities namely Happa and Kpare in the Sissala West, a total of 51 ruminants were distributed to 17 beneficiaries in three communities namely Gbal, Bullu and Hial, whilst additional 51 animals were shared to 17 beneficiaries in three communities in Sissala East, including Banu, Kouchagu and Kassanpori.

Each of the direct beneficiaries received one billy goat and two nanny goats.

The animals were purchased for GH¢287,500.00.

The distribution of the animals formed part of an 18-month project being implemented by Changing Lives in Innovative Partnerships (CLIP), a civil society organisation based in Tamale.

The project dubbed: “Support for the Populations Affected by Sahel Crisis in Northern Guinea, La Cote d’ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin”, (APAC) seeks to strengthen the socio-economic resilience of cross-border areas in the face of the regional security crisis.

The project is being implemented in partnership with Acting for Life, a French organisation, with funding support from the Crisis Support Centre through the French Ministry of Europe, and Foreign Affairs.

Mr Mohammed Alhassan Sayibu, Agropastoralism and Environment Technical Advisor at CLIP, speaking during the handing over ceremony at Bullu community in the Sissala West District, said the initiative was not only meant to ensure the socio-economic resilience of cross-border areas but also geared towards maintaining social cohesion among the various communities affected by the Sahel crisis.

He said the animals were carefully selected through the technical support of a veterinary specialist, who ensured the ruminants were of good breeds that were suitable for the beneficiary communities.

He said, “Interestingly, all the animals were purchased within the beneficiary districts, which is also a plus to the local economy.”

Mr Sayibu said all the animals were vaccinated to avoid disease attack, adding farmers were also supported with feeds to ensure that they were properly fed.

Mr Fuseini Batong Yakubu, Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive, commended CLIP, and partners for the intervention and said the initiative would help sustain households, reduce poverty, and enhance their livelihoods.

He urged beneficiaries to properly take care of the animals to reap the full benefits of the initiative.

Mr Salifu Mahama, Sissala East Municipal Director, Department of Agriculture, urged the beneficiaries not to hesitate in seeking technical support to enhance their production, adding that the Department of Agriculture was ready to assist them to engage in profitable production.

Madam Gariba Ayishatu, an asylum seeker and a mother of three, who was a beneficiary, said the initiative would bring income to sustain her family.

GNA

