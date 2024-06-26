The Mastercard Foundation appoints Carole Wamuyu Wainaina to its Board of Directors 

Accra, June 26, GNA – The Mastercard Foundation has appointed Madam Carole Wamuyu Wainaina to its Board of Directors.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Felix Baidoo, Lead, Programme Communications, Mastercard Foundation, said Madam Wainaina is a Senior Business Leader with 35 years of global experience in multinationals and multilateral organizations in areas, including strategy, organizational transformation, and human resources.

Mr Zein Abdalla, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Mastercard Foundation, said, “I am delighted to welcome Madam Wainaina to our Board of Directors and the Foundation is executing a bold strategy to create economic opportunities for young people in Africa and Indigenous youth in Canada.”

He said Wainaina’s experience in the public and private sectors, global networks, and knowledge of the African continent would be invaluable.

Madam Wainaina, Senior Advisor to the CEO at Africa50 and Non-Executive Director at various organizations said, “I am honoured to join the Mastercard Foundation’s Board of Directors.”

She said, “I look forward to working with a dynamic team advancing education and financial inclusion to create opportunities for young people, build stronger communities, and contribute to more inclusive economies. This important work benefits all of us, and I am pleased to contribute to the Foundation’s impact in Africa and Canada.”

Madam Wainaina has worked for several years at Africa50, the Morocco-based Pan-African infrastructure investment platform capitalized by African countries and the African Development Bank.

She was previously Chief Operations Officer, responsible for establishing Africa50 and leading a multi-disciplinary team including Strategy, Investor Relations & Fundraising, Communications, HR & Administration, and Environmental & Social Governance.

She has served as the Assistant Secretary-General for Human Resources at the United Nations, leading transformational initiatives for the Secretary-General and member states.

Madam Wainaina’s experience in the philanthropic sector includes serving on the non-profit boards Impact (Ed) International, and Harvard Business School Africa Research Board. She is an angel investor and mentor to several founders.

The Mastercard Foundation’s Board of Directors includes Zein Abdalla (Board Chair), Retired President of PepsiCo, Inc., Baroness Valerie Amos, CH, Master of University College, Oxford University and former Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at the UN and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Former President of Liberia and 2011 Nobel Peace Prize Winner.

Others are Louise Arbour, C.C., Jurist-in-residence at Borden, Ladner, Gervais LLP, and former Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada. She also served as the United Nations Special Representative for International Migration, Jay Ireland, Retired President and CEO of General Electric Africa, Jennifer Fonstad, Co-founder and leader of the Owl Capital Group.

The rest are Michael Sabia, CEO of Hydro-Québec, Robin Washington, Former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sewit Ahderom, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer of Gro Intelligence, Tsega Gebreyes, Founding Partner and CEO at Satya Capital Limited.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

