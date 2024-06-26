Group applauds Wiawso Paramount chief for supporting ‘Heal Komfo Anokye project’ 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Juaboso (WN/R), June 26, GNA – Katakyie Kwasi Bumankama II, the paramount chief of Sefwi-Wiawso traditional council has been commended for donating a cheque for Gh300,000 towards the ‘Heal Komfo Anokye project’ initiated by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Forum for Accountability and Development of Sefwi, a pressure group based in Juaboso in the Western North Region commended the chief for the gesture and noted that, the Komfo Anokye teaching hospital was the biggest referral health facility available and closed to residents of the Western North Region.

The forum said every household within the region received medical care outside the Western North Region, was likely to receive it at the Komfo Anokye teaching hospital in Kumasi.

They indicated that for the paramount chief of Wiawso to donate towards its expansion was a worthy course which must be appreciated especially by indigents from the Region.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Simon Asafo-Agyei, executive secretary for the group and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The statement pointed out that health care emergencies such as road accident victims and other serious degrees of injuries that thccurred within the area were mostly taken care of by the Komfo Anokye teaching hospital.

This, the statement emphasized the important relationship that existed between the Western North Region and the Komfo Anokye teaching hospital.

The statement further encouraged residents and organizations within the Region to support the ‘Heal Komfo Anokye project’ to ensure the hospital provided the best form of medical services to residents of the area.

The statement also mentioned an 800 capacity nursing hostel at the Wiawso nursing training college, mechanized borehole at college of Health, Sefwi- Asafo, renovating Glisten football park at Dwenase, provision of 10 ultra-modern drones to support Forestry Commission operations in the area, registering over 10,000 residents unto the National Health Insurance Scheme, free eye screening for over 8,000 residents and the renovating of the okogyeabo palace among others as some of the initiatives implemented by the paramount chief.

“The Komfo Anokye teaching hospital (KATH) has been of immense importance to the Western North Region and neighboring regions, hence the gesture of the Wiawso traditional council is in order, especially when the contribution is made through a medium where royal ties would be strengthened with the assurance that the resources would be put to good use”. The statement stressed

The Heal Komfo Anokye project is the Asantehene 25th Anniversary Legacy Projects, with its mission to mobilise resources and funding to implement a comprehensive solution that would improve upon Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s (KATH) infrastructure and ensure that it continued to provide a more functional and efficient hospital environment that promoted healing, comfort, and safety for the people of Ashanti Region and beyond.

The purpose is also to address the urgent need for infrastructural improvement in Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Ghana’s second-largest teaching hospital which receives referrals from 12 out of the 16 Regions of Ghana.

Despite its reputation for providing quality and affordable healthcare services and conducting groundbreaking research, KATH faces serious infrastructural challenges that affect service delivery to patients, visitors, and staff.

GNA

