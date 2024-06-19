Teen mother despised for delivering limbless baby girl at Twifo-Bonsaho

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, June 19, GNA – A two-week-old female infant, born without lower extremities (limbs) in Twifo-Bonsaho, a rural community in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region, has sparked considerable worry for the youthful mother.

The 18-year-old mother of the legless infant, Ms Grace Addobea, is apprehensive about her firstborn, who is endowed with beauty but legless.

She told the Ghana News Agency she had, since the birth of her baby, endured disparaging comments from some community members which had made her to contemplate ending both her own life and that of the baby, but her parents prevented her.

She said the feeling of frustration and shame was so strong as some people in her community gather in groups to gossip amidst insults and baseless conspiracy theories about the baby’s condition.

Ms Addobea said during her pregnancy, she received antenatal care at the Wassa-Ateiku Health Centre, where no indication of the baby’s condition was detected.

In her ninth month, during an antenatal visit, she was informed that she lacked sufficient blood for a safe delivery and was referred to the Christian Hospital, also known as “Church,” in Wassa-Ateiku, where the medical doctor, detected that the baby was in a breech position and required a Caesarean session.

Three days after receiving the message from the doctor, Ms Addobea gave birth at home under the guidance of an experienced Traditional Birth Attendant from their village.

To her astonishment, she delivered a legless baby girl, which she described as a burden.

Adding to her woes, the child’s father, Mr Paa Kwasi, had disappeared, leaving her to face the storm of shame and name-calling alone.

Ms Addobea’s father, Opanin Emmanuel Lartey, has through Ghana News Agency, implored non-government organisations, individuals, government agencies, religious organisations and the public called for support towards the baby’s health needs.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

