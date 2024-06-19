Mason in alleged car theft prays for bail to be varied

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, June 18, GNA – Tahiru Ahmed, the mason who is on trial with three other defendants in the Amasaman Circuit Court for allegedly stealing a car, Tuesday asked the court to vary his bail condition.

Ahmed, who faces charges of trying to sell a stolen Toyota RAV4 vehicle, was granted GHC200,000.00 bail with two sureties to be justified by a landed property, told the Court that he was still being held because his family was unable to meet the bail conditions.

The court presided over by Ms Enid Marful-Sau advised him to seek that relief in a higher court.

Meanwhile, Justice Ekow Annan Mensah, alias Nicholas Kofi Gyan or Ike-Naza, whose pleas were not taken on his initial court appearance, because he could only communicate in Fante, had his plea taken on Tuesday when the court found an interpreter.

The rest of the accused who are facing trial are also on remand.

They are facing varied charges including conspiracy to defraud, defrauding by false pretense, conspiracy to forge official documents and forging official documents, which they have pleaded not guilty to.

They will be brought before the Court on July 2, 2024.

Eric Yaw, another accomplice, is still on the run.

Police Sergeant Faustina Asamoah had earlier informed the Court that the accused persons all belonged to a syndicate whose strategy was to rent a car, steal it, sell it for less money, and then go into hiding.

She said they were arrested on a tip-off when some of them tried to sell a 2016 Toyota Rav4 with registration number GS 9947-22, valued at GHC170,000.00, which they were offering at GHC50,000.00.

According to Sergeant Asamoah, on April 28, 2024, Mensah consented to join the syndicate after Yaw Eric, who is currently at large, contacted Mensah and Abban and shared their money-making method.

The prosecution said that on April 29, 2024, Abban used an image of Mensah to forge a driver’s license and an ECOWAS Identity Card (Ghana Card) under the false Gyan Nicholas Kofi.

Yaw Eric then went to Trust Point Consult & Trading Enterprise; a car rental firm located at Teshie First Junction-Century Road and used that identity to get a 2016 Toyota Rav4 with the registration number GS 9947-22.

Abban had also sent transport fare for Ahmed to travel from Cape Coast to Buduburam, their hideout.

The Court was told that on that same day, Abban, Yeboah, Mensah, and Yaw met at Pokuase ACP and rented an overnight apartment, which they then presented to the victim, Eric Appiah, as Mensah’s place of abode.

Sergeant Asamoah said Mensah used the fake driver’s license and Ghana Card to rent the Toyota Rav4 and paid GHC1,400.00 to the victim to use the car two days to use it to pick up his brother, who was arriving from abroad at the Kotoka International Airport on the evening of April 29, 2024.

She said as soon as the victim left, Abban, Yeboah, Mensah and Yaw got together and planned to sell the vehicle for GHC65,000.00.

Yeboah then contacted Ahmed, informed him about the vehicle, and asked for a buyer.

The prosecution said Ahmed arranged for the buyer to pick up the vehicle the next day after they decided to sell it for GHC50,000.00.

Sergeant Asamoah said the PID/Accra Region received intelligence regarding the plan and foiled the attempt to sell the stolen vehicle by apprehending Abban, Yeboah, and Ahmed at the Odogomor Senior High School point of sale after they attempted to escape.

The court heard that Abban, who was driving the vehicle crashed into a motorcycle that the PID had been using for the operation and tried to evade arrest by speeding away. However, the PID fired live bullets, immobilized the vehicle, and arrested Abban and Yeboah.

The prosecution said that both Abban and Yeboah were taken to a hospital after suffering injuries of varying degrees.

Abban was treated and discharged but Yeboah is still on admission.

Sergeant Asamoah said Abban later led PID/Accra Region to a guesthouse at Buduburam where Mensah was lodging, and he was also arrested in his hotel room.

She said the victim, Appiah, was later traced and invited to the station to assist in investigations.

Efforts have been intensified to arrest other members of the syndicate; the Court was told.

The Court asked the prosecution to serve the accused persons with disclosures before their next appearance.

