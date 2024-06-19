Babile residents worried as newly constructed fire station falls apart

By Philip Tengzu

Babile, (UW/R), June 19, GNA – The residents of Babile in the Lawra Municipality have expressed worry about a newly constructed fire service post in Babile, which is collapsing less than four years of its construction.

A visit to the newly constructed structure by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed a part of the wall of the building had collapsed destroying the inner ceiling, while visible cracks were seen on the walls, pillars and beams of the structure.

Speaking to the GNA in Babile, Mr Kadoe Dapilah Vitus, the Regent of Babile, said the fire service post was constructed at the end of 2020 but expressed concern that the building had started collapsing.

“I am surprised that the wind has pushed the wall down leaving the roof hanging. Is it that the roof of the building was not bonded to the wall? It is surprising,” he lamented.

The Regent explained that accessing emergency services from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the community was difficult and the operationalisation of the fire service post in Babile would help save lives and property during fire disasters.

He explained that the current state of the facility was inhabitable for the fire service personnel since it was not connected to the national grid and had no source of water.

Mr Kadoe said the Lawra Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Jacob Dery, had not been able to explain why a borehole, which was part of the contract had been drilled at the fire service office and why it had not been connected to electricity.

Mr Zola Dabuo, the Assembly Member of the Babile Electoral Area, wondered if the structure could serve its intended purpose since it was poorly constructed and could not stand the test of time.

“This place they have built for us is now like a flower, beautifying the community. It has started collapsing and we are afraid that if it is not worked on, the wind can take off the entire roof.

“I informed the MCE, and he came and looked at it and said they will attend to it as and when the assembly gets money but told us that if we think the assembly is delaying, we can also work on it,” Mr Dabuo explained.

He said the youth of Babile, with support from an independent Parliamentary Candidate in the Lawra Constituency, Mr Joseph Baanaa Dabuo, had taken steps to rebuild the collapsed portion of the building.

Emphasising the urgent need for the fire service post in Babile, the Assembly Member said they had been recording fire outbreaks in the community very often with the recent one being a structure at the Babile Polyclinic, which caught fire.

He added that the community had also secured two electricity poles hoping to connect the facility to the national grid.

Mr Dabuo, however, said their hope of connecting the electricity to the facility had been dashed by the Northern Electricity Company (NEDCo) asking the community to pay GH₵6000.00 to the Company before it would connect it.

Mr Gregory Tengzu, the Bipola Naa (Youth President) of Babile, also appealed for a fire tender when the facility became operational as the mere availability of personnel in the community could not serve the fire emergency needs of the community.

“We are pleading that if the office is opened, the government should give us a fire tender if not will the officers use buckets of water to quench the fire in a case of fire outbreak,” he said.

GNA

