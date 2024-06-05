Sunset Sports secure top signing ahead of Beach Soccer League 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Keta (VR), June 5, GNA – Sunset Sports Beach Soccer Club at Keta in the Volta Region has secured the signing of 26-year-old Eugene Tettey Dekpey from Havedzi Mighty Warriors Beach Soccer Club after mutual negotiations and agreement between the two clubs.

Eugene Tettey Dekpey, also known as ‘Crouch’ was an integral member and a captain of Havedzi Mighty Warriors in the 2023-2024 Beach Soccer Premier League, where they emerged third from Zone B.

Mr Julius Caesar Beckley, Head Coach of the Club, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, described the new signing as a top talent who would make a great impact on the team’s performances.

“We fell short last season and we are bent on recruiting and improving our team. Eugene is an experienced player, and his move is a huge plus,” he stated.

Mr Bekley, who is also the Assistant Coach of the National Beach Soccer Team, the Black Sharks, further stated that the signing would position the Club in a comfortable stage.

Mr Reuben Dzidodo Adzahoe, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Club, revealed to the GNA that the team would recruit more talents to blend the old and new players for a formidable team for the season.

The former Havedzi Warriors captain would now join fellow National team players, which include Captain Michael Sema Sedziafa, Reuben Semabia, and a new beach soccer sensation, Mawuli Fesu Lawson among others to uplift the Club.

Eugene was also a serial winner in Beach Soccer having won League titles such as the Beach Soccer Super Cup, Ghana Beach Soccer Clubs Union Cup, Hogbetsotso Za Beach Soccer Cup, Copa Lagos, an African Beach Soccer Club competition in 2019, and others.

The Club, located at Keta and recognised as Ghana’s most unique and experienced side, would hope to emerge victorious in the next season.

Meanwhile, the national Beach Soccer League was scheduled to commence on June 9, with six clubs, including Ada Assurance from Zone B and others would be expected to participate.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

