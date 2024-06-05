Keep media in the loop to avoid speculation on Ghana’s nuclear project – Lawyer Addai

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, June 05, GNA – Mr Frankline Addai, the Head of the Legal Department of the Bui Power Authority, says it is important to maintain transparency with the media regarding Ghana’s nuclear power project.

That, he said, will help foster a well-informed public and ensure that accurate information is consistently disseminated.

Mr Addai, also the Board Secretary for Nuclear Power Ghana, was speaking at the opening of a three-day workshop for media professionals on the theme: “Media Support for Ghana’s Nuclear Power Project: The Journey So Far.”

The annual workshop, organised by Nuclear Power Ghana, is in collaboration with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the Private and Online Newspaper Publishers Association (PRINPAG).

He said nuclear power, despite its enormous benefits, Nuclear Power often faced public scepticism.

Addressing those concerns, he said, required engagements with major stakeholders, including the media as part of efforts to demystify nuclear power and address fears with accurate information.

Mr Addai said as much as there was a Right to Information, which required disclosure under Article 21 of the Constitution, there were some exemptions that prevented particular information from being shared with the media.

However, he noted that Right to Information, information disclosure and transparency were not the same.

He explained that the three must go together to ensure that all stakeholders were guided by the law to give out information to help demystify the misconceptions about nuclear power.

“These three are not the same but move together for a successful implementation of the Ghana Nuclear Power Project,” he said.

Mr Addai said the parties to this trilogy must endeavour to demonstrate a high sense of responsibility in their application.

The media, he said, must exercise a great sense of responsibility and that, “there should never be a time where the media are left in the dark or speculate about the project.”

He emphasised that the Implementer (NPG) must disclose fully what they were allowed to disclose.

The NPG would live up to its responsibilities, and so should the media. We are in this together as partners, Me Addai noted.

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), expressed the Association’s support for the country’s nuclear project and urged practitioners to collaborate and “harness the power of media for sustainable energy future for Ghana.”

He said discussions on nuclear power had become “more relevant” as the country dealt with issues of energy security.”

The GJA President said, “Let us shun away from politicising everything…We should start a campaign which is sustainable. Nuclear power project must not be politicised…any government that comes should ensure that this project is sustained in the interest of citizens.”

Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, General Manager, GNA, said continuous training on nuclear energy was relevant as the media played a crucial role in national development.

He observed that reportage on nuclear energy had improved over the years, however, the media needed to intensify education as sections of the public remained sceptical about the country’s nuclear project.

