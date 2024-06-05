Bono Regional NSA plan to hosts security services games in Sunyani  

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Sunyani, June 5, GNA – The National Sport Authority, Bono Region branch, in collaboration with the Regional Security Services Council, will host Security Services games on June 8th, 2024, at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

The games, under the theme: “Uniting Security Agencies Towards Safeguarding Election 2024 Through Sports,” would have the various security services, including the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Police Service, National Fire Service, Prisons Service, Immigration Service, and National Ambulance Service in attendance.

The day’s event would feature activities such as football, table tennis, volleyball, tug of war, weightlifting, and indoor games like draught, oware, ludo, and cards.

However, the 50-meter dash event is exclusively reserved for women from the participating security services.

It aimed at promoting unity and collaboration among security agencies while also providing a platform for physical activity and friendly competition towards this year’s general election.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr. Foster Kwame Opoku Boakye, the Bono Regional NSA Director, said the initiative aimed at revitalizing the Security Services Sports Association (SESSA) games in the region.

He emphasized the importance of unity among the security services, particularly in an election year, adding that the security services played a crucial role in ensuring peace and security before, during, and after elections.

He observed that a divided security front could jeopardize the safety and peace of the country and it was necessary to unite them through sports ahead of the election.

Mr. Boakye expressed confidence in achieving peace during the December election with a united front among the security services in the region and across the country,

He urged citizens to refrain from violence and riots during the election, emphasizing that elections were just exercising one’s rights as a citizen to elect leaders, who could develop the nation.

The event would be attended by the Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, and the Municipal Chief Executives for Sunyani East and West, all Commanders, representing the participating services, Members of Parliament for the Sunyani East and West constituencies, regional departmental heads and the public.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

