China says security authorities uncover couple spying for UK’s MI6

Beijing, June 3, (dpa/GNA) – China on Monday said it has uncovered two spies, working for the British foreign intelligence service MI6.

A Chinese couple employed by the government in Beijing were exposed as MI6 agents, the Chinese Ministry for State Security announced.

In a report, it said a man who studied in the UK in 2015 on an exchange programme, was recruited by undercover MI6 officers, who offered him money in exchange for information.

The officers then reportedly revealed their identities and trained the man as a spy, ahead of his return to China.

The man later recruited his wife, who worked in an important government institution, the report said.

The ministry said the case is still being investigated. No further details were available on where the couple worked, nor when they were uncovered.

Chinese authorities have expanded a public campaign against foreign spies in recent months. The state security ministry sometimes publicizes cases of espionage, such as another incident involving MI6 in January.

In May, the UK charged three men who were allegedly working for the Hong Kong secret service. The former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

GNA

