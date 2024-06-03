Afronitaa, Abigail grab third spot in Britain’s Got Talent 

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 03, GNA – Ghanaian dancing duo Afronitaa and Abigail missed out on the ultimate prize of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent after placing third.



Singer Syndie Christmas earned the top prize of £250,000 and the opportunity to play at the Royal Variety Performance.



Magician Jack Rodes finished second in this year’s talent competition.



Despite finishing third, Afronitaa and Abigail performed an excellent and exciting dance routine in the finals.



The dance duo, dressed in red, gold, and green Ghanaian colours, performed well-coordinated routines that earned enormous acclaim from the audience.



Judges Simon Cowell, Bruno Toniolo, Amenda Holden, and Alesha Dixon were captivated by the energy brought on stage by the dancing duo.



Afronitaa and Abigail have had a remarkable audition in this season’s competition after initially making the top 10 and progressively making it to the finals.



They have received massive praise back home in Ghana, with social media users lauding their effort in raising high the flag of Ghana at the international competition.



