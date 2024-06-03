Black Stars get full house at training  

Accra, June 03, GNA – After three days of camping, the Black Stars now have a full house as all 26 players are in camp preparing for the two 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central Africa Republic (CAR).

The Black Stars would play Mali on June 6, and CAR on June 10 in Bamako and Kumasi respectively.

The attainment of full squad was made possible following the arrival of Alexander Djiku.

The Fenerbahce defender who had missed the first two days of training joined the rest of the squad in training ahead of our trip to Bamako.

The former Strasbourg player is a major part of Coach Otto Addo’s side following top quality performances since his debut in October 2020.

Djiku has made 27 appearances and scored two goals for Ghana.

Earlier, Osman Bukari also trained with the rest of the squad at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, after arriving in Accra on Friday.

The winger missed the first training session due to his move from Red Star Belgrade to Austin FC in the Major League Soccer.

The Black Stars would continue their training on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Ghana is fourth in Group I of the qualifiers with three points, following one win against Madagascar and a loss to Comoros in Moroni.

GNA

