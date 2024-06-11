Qatar Charity Commissions 250Sqm Clinic and Borehole in Wawasa, Agona Swedru

Accra, June 11, GNA-Qatar Charity, an international non-governmental organization, has commissioned a equipped clinic and a borehole with a 5,000-liter overhead tank in Wawasa, Agona Swedru, in Agona West of the Central Region.

Mr. Ismail Laary, Project Manager of Qatar Charity, who led the commissioning alongside local dignitaries, including sheiks, chiefs, and municipal health directors on behalf of the Director of Qatar Charity Ghana, reiterated Qatar Charity’s commitment to supporting rural communities in need of health facilities and other amenities.

He also highlighted the role this newly established health facility would play to enhance the quality of life and overall well-being of the local population by appreciating the dignitaries for donating the land for clinic.

Mrs. Bertha Attah, Municipal Health Director, applauded Qatar Charity for the impressive health facility and assured her departmental support for its operation and maintenance for sustainability.

She pledged to convert the new clinic into a health centre for curative services while the old facility would operate as providing preventive health services because of the densely populated case-load.

Mr. Bashiru Saeed, Municipal Finance Officer, and representative of the Municipal Chief Executive praised the project as a timely and crucial intervention for the community’s health needs.

He commended Qatar Charity for the significant facility along with provision of safe drinking water, which he said would greatly enhance health services in this most vulnerable population.

Mr. Bashiru on behalf pf Municipal Chief Executive, also pledged to provide 24/7 security and proper maintenance for the facility in collaboration with other stakeholders and donated GHS 1,000 as seed money for maintenance.

He acknowledged the efforts of founding fathers of Nana Khadija School, like Sheikh Nasir and Sheikh Shartut, whose collective efforts drove the project’s goals.

Sheik Jawara, Central Regional Chief Imam of Ahlu Suna and management member of Nana Khadija School, provided a brief history of the facility and praised Qatar Charity for their contribution.

Sheik Jawara also commended the nurse in charge of the old facility for her dedication and sacrifices, urging the school management and other stakeholders to maintain the new facility.

The other dignitaries at the event included the Chief Imam of Ahlu Suna, Sheik Jawara; Chief Tahiru Daafi V, Chief of Old Zongo and head of Agonaman Zongo Chiefs; Chief Alhaji Bashiru of Yalwa Zongo; and Issah Gyamfi, Nkosuohene of Zongo and entire community expressed their gratitude to Qatar Charity, vowing to manage and maintain the new facilities properly.

The Qatar Charity’s new clinic and borehole are essential for good health and for achieving national goals and objectives.

It significantly contributes to international targets such as the Millennium Development Goals by ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their geographical boundaries, have access to healthcare services in Ghana.

Above all, the project represents a significant step towards improving health services in the area, and a best example of the community participatory approach, where community and all other stakeholders are ready to provide full support and maintenance for its existing, new and ongoing projects.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

