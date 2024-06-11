Effutu MP donates laptops to 25 teachers

By Iddi Yire/Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, June 11, GNA – Mr. Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Monday donated laptops to 25 teachers in his constituency.

The presentation, which took place at Parliament House in Accra, was part of efforts by the Majority Leader to promote teaching and learning in the Effutu Municipality of the Central Region.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin, also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, said he had already provided teachers within the Effutu Municipality with laptops and that these batch of teachers were on transfer during the distribution of the laptops in Winneba.

He noted that about 89 newly posted teachers to the constituency would also receive their laptops either on Thursday, June 13, or Friday, June 14, in Winneba.

“We want to help you to educate our kids, you need the necessary tools, in this era of artificial intelligence, if you don’t get the necessary tools, you will be left behind. And the kids may even know more than you do,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin stated.

He appealed to the teachers to make good use of the laptops; saying, “…research and impact knowledge.

“Fortunately, in Effutu today, we have libraries all over, we have the resources in our libraries to tap into to educate the little ones. Your blessings are not just in heaven, you will get some material blessings.”

Mr. Afenyo-Markin advised the teachers that it was an election year and that they might have their different views on politics in the country but as teachers, they should avoid unnecessary acrimony in the schools.

“Debate your issues but don’t let it get out of hand. Don’t let us polarize the educational environment. Your children that you are teaching, don’t extend it to them. I mean you have your views, alright, so please do your critiques, do your commendations in a very healthy atmosphere. We need it,” the Majority Leader said.

“I always say that politics of insults will not help the country. I should be able to rise and debate my respected colleague on the other side, Dr Forson and his team on issues and there after we have tea, that is the beauty of democracy. “

He reiterated that civil society, and the media played a crucial role in the work of politicians, declaring that “they put us on our toes.”

He commended Metro TV for a documentary they did on a clinic and the road at Esokyire in Winneba in 2018, which he took up and ensured that the road was fixed, and the clinic provided with the relevant facilities.

“So, Metro TV, I commend you highly for that documentary you did. It has helped. Today, if you go to Esokyire, for that singular act, we have improved the facilities at the hospital, there is a big community centre there, we have built a Police Station, the road infrastructure has been attended to, we are building a new Immigration Office, because somebody pointed out the deficiencies in my leadership. I took it up to address it.”

Madam Naomi Kwaah, a Teacher at the Pomadze-Asebu District Assembly “A” Basic School and a beneficiary of the MP’s laptops distribution project, speaking to the Ghana News Agency, expressed gratitude to Mr. Afenyo-Markin for the kind gesture, stating that it would go a long way to enhance teaching and learning.

