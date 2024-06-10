Prestea Sankofa Gold Limited greens catchment communities  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, June 10, GNA – The Prestea Sankofa Gold Limited has distributed some 500 species of various tree seedlings from the Forestry Commission to its operational area for planting.

Mr. Justice Acquah, the Managing Director of Prestea Sankofa Gold Limited, said there was the need to revegetate the area, which is an ancient mining community to boost its green cover.

He said tree planting was very essential for the environment due to climate change and global warming issues across the world.

“We are also empowering our employees and the communities to plant and nurture at least one tree in their various homes so it can multiply and lead to significant environmental transformation…we will continue to join other corporate bodies to make the Green Ghana agenda a success,” he said.

“Our company, is committed to promoting environmentally sustainable practice, we are honoured to be a part of this initiative by planting trees on our various sites,” Mr. Acquah added.

He explained that trees, absorb carbon dioxide and in turn convert it into oxygen for human survival and so there was the need to plant more trees to fight climate change, absorb carbon dioxide, reduce storm water and flooding, provide shades and food among others.

Mr. Acquah encouraged all to embrace the Greening Ghana project.

The Green Ghana Day was introduced in 2021 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to inspire the public to plant trees as part of efforts to restore the country’s vegetation cover.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

