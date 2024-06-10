Ashanti Chiefs to Bawumia: “We hold you in high esteem, we’re delighted to have you” 

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, June 10, GNA – The Ashanti Region House of Chiefs has hailed the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for being the first dignitary and non-member of Asanteman to visit the Regional House of Chiefs.

Welcoming Dr. Bawumia and his campaign team to the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs in Kumasi as part of their three-day campaign tour in the Region, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, the Occupant of the Silver Stool of Asanteman, on behalf of Otumfuor Osei Tutu II, blessed Dr. Bawumia and his team.

“You are the first dignitary and non-member of Asanteman to visit the Ashanti Region House of Chiefs and to have our Queen mothers seated before 9 am, that shows how we hold you in high esteem and we are delighted to have you,” Daasebre Osei Bonsu said.

The NPP Flagbearer, as part of his quest to lead the country, has been touring the country with his “Bold Solutions for the Future” as the theme for the campaign, and he had already covered 15 regions, so far.

On his first day in the Region, he is expected to meet with the Clergy, and Muslim leaders in Kumasi Central Mosque.

Dr Bawumia will subsequently meet with traders at the Kumasi Central Market.

The NPP flagbearer will conclude the first day of his campaign activities at the True Vine Hotel with meetings with various professional bodies, including the Ghana Medical Association, Ghana Bar Association, Ghana Journalists Association, University Teachers Association of Ghana, Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers and Coalition of Concerned Teachers.

The rest are the Ghana Institute of Architects, Ghana Institute of Engineers, Ghana Institute of Surveyors, Ghana Association of Society of Medical Physics, Nurses and Midwifery Association, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ghana and the Ghana Institute of Planning.

GNA

