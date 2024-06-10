Sunyani Forest Services Division exceeds target, plants close to one million tree seedlings

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, June 10, GNA – The Sunyani Forest Services Division (FSD) of the Forestry Commission exceeded its target, distributing and cultivating 966,394 tree seedlings in 2024 Green Ghana Day.



The target for the district, according to Mr Francis Brobbey, the District Manager of the FSD was to plant 400,000 seedlings and attributed the achievement to intensify media publicity, massive public participation and commercial private plantation.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the aftermath of the Green Ghana Day in Sunyani, Mr Brobbey expressed appreciation to the Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahane, the Bono Regional Office of the FC and the private sector.



During a visit to the FSD office on Monday, the GNA noticed the Division was still distributing the tree seedlings to individuals and groups for plantation.



Describing this year’s participation in the tree planting exercise as massive and exceptional, the District Manager called on individuals, groups, institutions and everybody to help protect and nurture the tree seedlings for the nation to derive the optimum benefits.



“We must all endeavour to ensure that the trees planted are protected and nurtured for the country to derive socio-economic benefits”, Mr Brobbey advised.



He said the Green Ghana initiative was not only meant for environmental benefits, but also a means of job and wealth creation and poverty intervention.



Mr Brobbey called on entrepreneurs, businesses and the private sector to show more interest and engage in commercial tree plantation to create job opportunities and help tackle youth unemployment.

