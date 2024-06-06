Police arrest two over alleged penis disappearances at Ada Kasseh

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Kasseh, June 6, GNA – The Kasseh Police Command in Ada has arrested two Nigeriens, Tayabu Eliazu, 35, and Assan Gariba, 24, for alleging that their manhood had disappeared after shaking hands with a stranger around the Kasseh central mosque.

The allegation led to a mob attack on Mr Abubakr Tanko, an Ivorian who was accused by the two of causing the disappearance of their manhoods and is currently on admission at the Ada East District Hospital.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Joseph Atsu Dzineku, the Ada Divisional Police Commander, confirming the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that one of the arrested persons, who complained of the missing penis, later claimed that his penis had been restored even though it was not as strong as it used to be, while the other one insisted that it had been reduced in size drastically.

ACP Dzineku said, “We told them that we are not medical officers, and so we can’t determine if what they are saying is true, but for now, we will keep them until the victim is discharged for interrogations to ascertain the facts before knowing our next step of action.”

He added that the police would also arrange with medical professionals to medically examine them to ascertain the truth or otherwise of their claims.

He advised the public against taking the law into their own hands and engaging in mob attacks but should rather refer alleged criminal issues to the police for investigations.

Narrating the incident to the GNA at the police station, Tayabu, one of the arrested, said that on June 5, at about 2000 hours, Tanko approached the two of them around the Kasseh mosque and requested a place to spend the night as it was too late for him to continue his journey to Cote d’Ivoire from Benin.

He said they introduced him to the Imam, who informed him that he could not be allowed to sleep in the mosque.

The arrested two men then suggested to him to sleep around the mosque as others have been doing to enable him to rest and continue the journey at dawn.

“We later bought some rice to eat as he was also eating by then; suddenly we both realised the shrinking of our penis, and we suspected him as the one who had caused it because we shook hands with him before going to the Imam,” Tayabu said.

He said they screamed to draw the attention of bystanders, who, without any further inquiry, also started beating the stranger until he was rescued by the police and sent to the hospital due to the wounds he sustained.

Mr Ebenezer Kpodo, the Assembly Member for the Kasseh electoral area, said such an incident happened about fifteen years ago.

He also called on the public to prompt authorities or the police whenever they see a stranger or anybody with questionable actions.

