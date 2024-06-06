Ya-Na bans display of small arms in Dagbon at public events

By Abebe Dawuni

Yendi (NR) June6, GNA – The Dagbon Traditional Council has banned the possession and display of small arms and light weapons at events in Dagbon.

Ya-Na Abukari II the Overlord of Dagbon Kingdom and President of Dagbon Traditional Council announced this during an emergency meeting to hand over the keys of the newly built houses to affected families at the Gbewaa Palace re-development site for relocation.

He said the meeting was called to discuss and take steps towards saving the good image of the Kingdom which was gradually being threatened through proliferation, misuse and abuse of small arms and light weapons by the youth during their traditional and cultural events.

He said some security personnel and other peace-loving citizens had informed him about the impunity with which some youth carrying sophisticated weapons and live ammunitions at various traditional and cultural events especially during installation of Regents and at funeral homes.

Some, he added were captured on videos and photographs and condemned the behavior of the chiefs involved in the practices and reminded them that Dagbon was not at war.

He therefore directed chiefs and the youth in Dagon to stop the display and use of assault rifles during funerals, urging all to implement the directive within their respective traditional areas.

“I will also be engaging relevant security agencies to support these efforts in combating the menace”, he said and reminded them to rather display beautiful smocks and their culture and tradition and not assault rifles.

On handing over the keys of the newly built houses, he announced that 18 houses had so far been constructed for the affected families at the Gbewaa Palace reconstruction site for relocation in Yendi.

He said the construction was necessitated by the inadequate space around the current Palace, thereby impeding the approved design of the new palace.

He said it was funded from the resources of the Dagbon Development Fund which was established to facilitate the implementation of the Dagbon Strategic Development Plan and the 18 houses were the first phase of the project.

He said the Dagbon Development Fund Household and Customary Lands Secretariat collected GHS 4,691,407.80.

A delegation from the former President John Dramani Mahama led by Chairman Wumbei Apasinaba Yellow, National Executive Committee Member of NDC presented GH₵ 100,000.00 cash to the members of Dagbon Development Fund in support of the project.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu the Northern Regional Minister in his remarks said he was disturbed when he heard the address of the Overlord about possession and display of the small arms and light weapons

in the Kingdom adding that the Dagbon Chieftaincy was one of the oldest and Ya-Na had the power of passing a law in his Kingdom.

He said the Regional Security Council (RESEC) had held some meetings about the possession of the small arms and called for support from the Overlord to help them to enforce the law.

He said most people feared attending traditional and cultural events because of the weapons and they had the men who would collect the weapons given the opportunity.

Other chiefs at the pprogramme were, Kuga Na Adam Abdulai II, Zohe Na Salifu Mahamada, Sunson Na Abukari Amidu, Karaga Na Abdulai Nantogmah, Sagnarigu Na Abdulai Yakubu, Chereponi Fame K.

