Paramount Chief of Nchumuru Traditional Area appeals for social amenities

By Kingsley Mamore

Bejamese (O/R), Jun 19, GNA – Nana Obrenpong Kanya III, President of Nchumuru Traditional Area has appealed to the government for the provision of Telecommunication networks, road and education facilities to increase economic activities in area.

He said the poor nature of the roads linking Borae No2 to Chinderi, the District capital through to Grubi, Akaniem, Banda and Anyinam, the people, who are predominantly farmers have to walk long distances with their farm produce to marketing centres.

“It is sad that pregnant women in the area have to be carried on shoulder to seek medical attention at Chinderi, Banda and Borae No2”.

In an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Paramount chief gave assurance that they were ready to provide communal labour to support any developmental projects that the government would extend to the area and expressed concerns over the poor telecommunication networks in the district.

He confirmed to the GNA that teaching and learning had been affected because students and teachers must trek long distances to access stable internet service.

Nana Kanya again appealed to the government to provide educational infrastructure for students of Krachi Nchumuru District.

He said most of the students attended classes in a dilapidated mud structures which was affecting teaching and learning in his locality, he added that, considering the high increase in population, it was crucial for the government to consider building school blocks for both junior high and primary levels to save the students from traveling far to attend schools.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

