Beach volleyball teams in Morocco in search of Olympic slots   

Accra, June 19, GNA – The national beach volleyball teams have arrived in Morocco to vie for the final phase of qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The male and female teams would be participating in the continental final phase of qualifications for the Paris2024 Olympic Games in Martil, Morocco, between 18-23 June 2024.

The winner of the competition would be given the chance to represent the continent at the Olympic Games.

In addition to the Olympic Games, the teams would also have the chance to seek a place at the World Championship, with the top four teams earning the opportunity to compete.

Abdul Hamid Ibrahim and Eric Tsatsu would be partnering up for the Men’s team, while Charity Torku and Juliana Aryee would seek honours in the female category of the competition.

GNA

