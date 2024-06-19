Gov’t strengthening country’s health systems — Dr Nsiah Asare 

By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA

Kumasi, June 19, GNA – Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, Government Advisor on Health says the government is working to strengthen the country’s health system to improve accessibility and quality healthcare delivery across the country.

He said the government was expanding infrastructure by putting up new health facilities such as the Agenda 111 Health Projects while providing specialized and sub-specialized training for health personnel to take up healthcare delivery challenges at the regional and district hospitals.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, he said most of the Agenda 111 Projects would be completed soon and start operations, adding that 18 new district hospitals in the country would soon be opened.

He said the Ashanti Regional hospital at Sewuah in the Bosomtwe District, would be commissioned by the close of July 2024 to help ease the workload on Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

Dr. Nsiah-Asare pointed out that the bad road network leading to the hospital would soon be constructed to pave the way for the inauguration of the facility, which would have fully digitalized equipment to take care of patients.

The Accident and Emergency Centre of KATH was also being refurbished to treat all manner of emergencies.

Dr. Nsiah Asare, who was a former Chef Executive for KATH, said that KATH could now boast of a number of competent consultants and specialists and was gradually positioning itself as a first-class public health facility in the country.

He said Specialist hospitals in the USA, and other advanced countries, were coming on board to help KATH with modern equipment and training for this purpose.

Dr Nsiah-Asare called for continued support for the government to provide the needed quality healthcare services for the people in the country.

