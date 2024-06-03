Oti Region: Man remanded in prison for inflicting cutlass wounds on pregnant wife

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) June 3, GNA – Ibrahim Anas, who inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on his pregnant wife, has been committed to prison remand by a Dambai Magistrate Court.

Anas, a 42- year-old suspect, would next appear before the court on June 14, 2024 at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

Prosecutor, Detective Chief Inspector S.K. Gavor, told the court presided over by Mr Dramani Alhassan, that the suspect on May 28, 2024 inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on his wife on the farm in Banda of the Krachi Nchumuru District.

Chief Inspector Gavor said the Police check point at Banda received distressed call that a woman was screaming for help in the bush at about 0800 hours on the day in question.

The Police arrived at the scene to find the victim in a pool of blood, her stomach, forehead, mouth, shoulder and hands bleeding profusely from multiple deep cutlass cuts.

She was then rushed to Banda Health Centre for intensive care and later referred to Kpandai Polyclinic in the Northern region, Chief Inspector Gavor told the court.

He said the suspect was apprehended and sent to Police station, where his caution statement was extracted, opening search for suspect.

Anas admitted committing the crime and pleaded guilty, adding that, he was influenced by “Satan and his fallen angels.”

GNA

