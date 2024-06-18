Odomase Number One Traditional Area enstools new ‘Benkumhemaa’ 

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, June 18, GNA – A 53-year-old businesswoman has been enstooled as the Benkumhemaa (left-wing queen) of the Odomase Number One Traditional Area in the Sunyani West Municipality, with the stool name Nana Adwoa Gyeduaa II.

Known in private life as Adwoa Badu, Nana Gyeduaa II occupied the family stool made vacant by her grandmother Nana Henewaa who died early this year after a short illness.

Nana Yaa Adanse Poduo II, the Paramount Queen Mother of the Odomase Number One Traditional Area took the new sub-queen through the traditional rites to seal her enstoolment at a colourful ceremony held at Odomase, the municipal capital.

She entreated the chiefs and people of the area to accord the new sub-queen the required respect and dignity and support her to enable her to achieve her vision for the area.

Nana Poduo II cautioned the sub-queens in the area against arrogance and entreated them to respect the people they reigned over.

As the embodiment of women, she emphasised that queens were enstooled to serve the people and advised the new queen to help identify and tackle the pressing needs of the women and girls in the area.

Nana Poduo II congratulated Nana Gyeduaa II and expressed the hope that with her support and that of the sub-queens, the traditional council would be able to address issues inimical to the growth and development of women in the area.

On her part, Nana Gyeduaa II expressed appreciation to the chiefs and people of the area and pledged to exercise her responsibility in diligence.

She was later carried shoulder-high by the people on the street of the Odomase township amid dancing and drumming.

