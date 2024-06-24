NHIA committed to higher customer satisfaction – Volta NHIA Director

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, June 24, GNA – Mr Joseph Homenya, Volta Regional Director of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), says the Authority is committed to high customer satisfaction standards at its offices and digital platforms.

He said they were determined to deliver quality and timely services to the people of the country, and ready to perform optimally.

Mr Homenya said this at the Authority’s 2023 annual performance review meeting held in Ho, in the Volta Regional.

The Director said the digitisation of the NHIA’s claim and payment systems had made it much more convenient and cost-effective for both the providers and the Authority.

He said the Authority included treatments for child cancer and breast cancer and instituting automatic renewal of eligibility for all SSNIT contributors who were members of the scheme.

The Volta Region NHIA was adjudged the best performing in the country in 2023.

The region was given a membership target of 1,157,527, however, it exceeded the target by achieving an active membership of 1,167,329 in the year under review.

Mr Frank Tetteh-Addo from the Ghana Health Service, said the Service had enjoyed great working relationship with the NHIA over the years and hoped that it would continue to allow them provide quality healthcare to their clients.

He commended the NHIA for its various interventions that had significantly improved their operations including the Claim-it App which helped generate claims for payment.

Mr Wisdom Adzaku, Specialist Pharmacist at the Ho Teaching Hospital said the hospital considered the NHIA as a key stakeholder in the health service delivery.

GNA

