NCCE holds police-community trust cooperation in Krachi East 

Dambai (O/R) June 27, GNA-Mr Robert Kwasi Boame, the Oti Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education ( NCCE), said the police and community members relation is needed for the police continuous reliance on crime control.

He said Police-Community trust cooperation creates a positive feedback loop where police officers interact regularly with community members, fostering trust and breaking down barriers.

Mr Boame said this during the police-community build trust cooperation organised by the NCCE and European Union (EU) at Dambai, Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The participants were drawn from Krachi East Youth Parliament, Lakeside Youth Association, Chonke Youth Association, Students from Oti Senior High Technical School, Mist Senior High School, Ghana Navy, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) Religious leaders, Clergy, representative from ruling government, representative from National Democratic Congress y(NDC) and Traditional leaders.

Addressing the participants, Mr Boame said underlying social issues and partnering with communities, police can identify potential problems before they escalate into crime.

He explained that community members become active participants in maintaining public safety, they share information, collaborate with officers and work to create a safer environment.

Mr Boame again emphasized dialogue among stakeholders as part of the preventive measures to respond to the possible spillover of violent extremism.

The discussion was centred on specific measures needed to prevent, contain, and fight violent extremism ahead of the upcoming general election in Ghana.

Superintendent of Police (Supt), Mr Mohammed Tanko, Divisional Police Commander at Dambai emphasized the importance of the sensitization, adding that such education would help stakeholders better understand one another’s roles and that police efforts would be increased. He has urged the public to report suspicious characters and activities within their communities that might threaten their peace and security to law enforcement agencies for swift intervention.

Given the growing phenomenon of violent extremism in the neighbouring country, he said it was imperative to prevent a spillover and safeguard the peace and stability of our country Ghana before, during and after the presidential and parliamentary elections in December.

