Entrepreneur on bail over alleged Canadian visa fraud

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, June 27, GNA – The Accra Circuit Court Three has granted a GHC40,000.00 bail with two sureties to an entrepreneur over an alleged Canadian Visa fraud.

The Court presided over by Mrs Susanna Eduful ordered that the sureties for Joel Bennet Akwei Appiah must prove that each earned not less than GHC1,000.00 a month.

She asked the prosecution to file and make available disclosures, including witness statement to the accused person.

Appiah has denied the offence.

He is to return to the Court on July 30, 2024.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Evans Kesse, giving the facts, said Mr Justice Eli Valley, the complainant, was a Ghanaian residing at Baatsonaa whilst Appiah, the accused person, was an accountant residing at Tema.

He said on May 6, 2024, a complaint was lodged by the complainant that on October 23, 2023, he made payment of GH¢35,000.00 at Jappex World Limited Travel and Tour Company’s bank account at CBG Baatsonaa branch.

He said the accused received the payment under the pretext of securing the complainant’s younger brother, a Canadian VISA.

The prosecution said Appiah after receiving the money promised to finish the process on December 15, 2023, but failed to honour his promise.

The Court was told that the accused again promised to deliver the Visa on February 19, 2024, but failed again.

The complainant asked the accused to refund the money as promised and on May 6, 2024, a report was made at Baatsonaa Divisional CID leading to Appiah’s arrest, the Court heard.

DSP Kesse said he admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and after investigation, he was charged with the offence and put before court.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

