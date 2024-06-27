Prevent children from violent extremism – Police Command urges parents 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) June 27, GNA-Residents in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region have been urged to increase their vigilance over children and deepen collaboration with other stakeholders to identify and respond to early potential threats of violent extremism.

Superintendent of Police (Supt), Mr Mohammed Tanko, Divisional Police Commander in Dambai made the call at police-community trust cooperation organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in partnership with the European Union (EU).

The programme seeks to equip the stakeholders with the requisite knowledge and skills to identify and analyse early warning signs and general early warning information and report them in real-time for timely response by the appropriate authorities.

Supt Tanko advised parents not to allow their wards to be recruited as agents of violent extremism and terrorism to destabilize the nation and their own communities.

He underscored the need for communities to collaborate effectively with security agencies and report suspicious activities that have the potential to undermine peace and security.

The stakeholders expressed satisfaction with the engagement and pledged their commitment to helping in the fight against violent extremism and terrorism.

The workshop drew participants from the Dambai Youth Parliament, Lakeside Youth Association, Chonke Youth Association, Students from Oti Senior High Technical school, Mist Senior High School, Religious leaders, Clergy, a representative from the ruling government(NPP), a representative from National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ghana Navy, Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Ghana Police service, Ghana Immigration service and National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

