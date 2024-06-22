MTN organises Community Forum in Agona Nkwanta

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Agona (WR), June 22, GNA –The MTN Ghana as part of its stakeholder engagement has organised a forum to interact with a cross-section of the community in Agona Nkwanta in the Ahanta West Municipality.

Mr. Kennedy Ofosuhene, Corporate Services Advisor of MTN Southern Ghana underscored the importance of engaging communities saying, MTN had been organising community fora across various regions in Ghana since 2023.

The objective of the fora, he said, is to educate customers about products and services, mobile money fraud, provide updates on network improvement initiatives, address issues of fraud and how to prevent them.

They are also to encourage customers to report fraud incidents, gather feedback from customers and educate customers on MoMo charges and how to avoid being defrauded.

Mr. Richard Okley, Territory Officer, took the gathering through the importance of using social media to maximise businesses growth and increase profits.

He said dressmakers, hairdressers and other artisans could use Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube to share their work, showcasing styles and designs to attract potential clients.

Artisans could connect with other professionals, potentially leading to collaborations or referrals and advised them to promote their services, offers, and events to a targeted audience.

Mr. Okley said the social media space helped to build relationships, respond to feedback, and encouraged loyalty, while staying updated on the latest styles, techniques, and industry developments,

He noted that some platforms allowed clients to book appointments or purchase services directly, adding establish yourself as an expert in your field, building trust and credibility.

On MoMo fraud Mr. Okley advised the gathering to be wary of calls from unknown persons who were pretending to be working with MTN…” MTN only calls with 0244300000 which is the office MTN Ghana number.”

Mr. Maxwell Krechie and Miss Mabel Awuah both took turns to give testimonies of their experiences using social media for business.

