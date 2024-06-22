Volta Region NHIA adjudged the best performing in the country in 2023

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, June 22, GNA – The Volta Region National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has been adjudged the best performing in the country in 2023.

The region was given a membership target of 1,157,527, however, it exceeded the target by achieving an active membership of 1,167,329 in the year under review.

Mr Joseph Homenya, Volta Regional Director of the NHIA announced this during the Authority’s 2023 annual performance review meeting in Ho.

He said this milestone was not achieved on a platter of pleasure but by the sacrifice, dedication, and back-breaking overtime by the highly enthusiastic and ethically sensitive staff.

The Director disclosed that the Ketu North District office of the Authority had also been adjudged the best performing district in the Volta Region and the country.

Mr Homenya commended service providers in the region for their effective collaboration with the NHIA and the professional services offered to members of the scheme.

He said the scheme in the region had made tremendous strides in all facets of its operations and they were pleased to see members enjoying seamlessly the benefit packages at the provider ends.

The Director said the NHIA had been very distinct in claims payment to their credentialed providers, and that the Authority had paid most service providers in the region up to January 2024.

He said the Authority had rolled out free registration and renewal for people who were 70 years and above, noting that the goal of the NHIA was to provide financial risk protection against the cost of quality healthcare for all residents in the country.

Mr. Homenya said some staff of the Authority had been trained as part of the government’s plan to register children under 18 years for the Ghana Card to work with the National Identification Authority to get those children registered onto the scheme.

He said 341,016 children were targeted to be registered in the Volta Region.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, commended the Authority for their dedication and commitment to delivering quality services to the people.

He said the health insurance scheme was working, and it was the best thing that happened to the country, urging people to patronise the scheme to address their health needs.

The Minister assured the people that the Government was committed to addressing all challenges facing the scheme.

