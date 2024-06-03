Moroccan Sahara: Japan ‘Welcomes Serious and Credible Moroccan Efforts’ Within the Framework of Autonomy Initiative 

Accra, June 3, GNA – Japan has welcomed “serious and credible Moroccan efforts” within the framework of the autonomy initiative to settle the Moroccan Sahara issue.

This position was expressed by Japan’s Foreign Minister, Yoko Kamikawa, during talks in Tokyo with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Based on Japan’s “consistent” position, Kamikawa referred to the Moroccan autonomy initiative presented on 11 April 2007 to the UN Secretary-General, underlining the “serious and credible Moroccan efforts to move the process forward toward a resolution” of the Moroccan Sahara issue.

Bourita, who is visiting Japan, welcomed Japan’s position on the Moroccan Sahara.

