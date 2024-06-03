Let service be your hallmark—Christians urged 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, June 03, GNA—The Reverend Kofi Boadi Ofori-Atta of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International has urged Christians to let service be their hallmark in all endeavours.

He said service was a distinct trait that set a believer apart from others and portrayed the true nature of Jesus Christ.

Rev. Ofori-Atta gave the advice on Sunday whilst delivering a sermon on the topic: “Rendering Acceptable Service”, in Accra.

He quoted from ‭‭John‬ ‭12‬:‭26‬ saying, “Whoever serves me must follow me; and where I am, my servant also will be. My Father will honor the one who serves me.”

The Clergyman reminded Christians that they belonged to Jesus Christ, as such, they should follow His dictates and not live by their own rules.

He said for one to become a leader, he or she must first be a servant, just as Christ took on the form of a servant whilst on earth.

“Today, everyone wants to rise quickly and be a leader but never wants to serve. How great someone will be, can be traced to how much he served. If you disregard service in your quest for greatness, you will be greatly disappointed,” he said.

Rev. Ofori-Atta again quoted from ‭‭Philippians‬ ‭2‬:‭6‬-‭7, which read: “Who, being in the nature of God, did not consider equality with God something to be used to his own advantage; rather, he made himself nothing by taking the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness…”

He advised them to serve without expecting anything in return, adding that God would reward them accordingly.

“The motive of a servant should be to serve without expecting anything in return. Whether you receive recognition or not, keep serving. That is the right servant attitude,” he said.

He urged parents and guardians to instill the attitude of service into their wards.

