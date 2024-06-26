More than 1,700 individuals, families benefit from MTN, Engage Now Africa initiative 

Accra, June 26, GNA – More than 1,700 individuals and families have benefitted from a comprehensive vocational training initiative organised by MTN and Engage Now Africa as part of the annual 21 Days of Y’ello Care in June 2023.

The initiative sought to empower individuals with practical skills across various vocations, reflecting both organizations’ shared commitment to community development.

Over 21 days, the collaborative efforts successfully trained over 500 individuals, thus 200 youth, 200 women, and 100 persons with disability.

A report compiled and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the achievement showcased the programme’s effectiveness in reaching a substantial number of individuals seeking to enhance their skills and prospects and digital and financial literacy.

The report is a testament to the effectiveness of our collaborative endeavours and sets the stage for future impactful partnerships.



It said an impressive outcome of the collaboration was that approximately 65 per cent of the learners or students actively apply the skills acquired during the training sessions.

Over 50 per cent of those unemployed before the 21 days of training have begun their micro-businesses, especially in producing Liquid Soap, Bleach, and Disinfectant (floor cleaner).

The report said over 30 per cent of them now market their selling products using various social media handles to attract more customers to their businesses.

It aligned with the continuous drive towards the core belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life.

This practical utilization underscores the real-world impact of the programme on the lives of beneficiaries.

Madam Christiana Agyei’s journey with MTN’s 21-days of Y’ello Care was a testament to the transformative power of the training.

Before joining the training, Madam Agyei, a single mother of three, faced financial struggles and limited employment opportunities.

She had or received no income but depended on family members and friends for little financial support for herself and her kids.

However, she acquired the necessary skills to start her own soap-making business through the comprehensive training Engage Now Africa and MTN provided.

It said with newfound knowledge from MTN and financial support from Engage Now Africa, Madam Agyei was provided with a “start-up package” in the form of purchases of all needed soap/floor cleaner/softener-making materials and tools to equip her to commence her business with immediate effect.

Currently, she has a thriving enterprise and makes weekly sales of GH₵400.00 and her soap-making business fulfills her family’s needs and employs individuals within the Kasoa community.

Through her success, she has become a beacon of inspiration, showcasing the significant impact that skills training can have on individuals and communities.

It said Madam Agyei’s journey exemplified the positive changes the Y’ello training had brought to people’s lives.

It empowered individuals like Madam Agyei to break free from financial constraints, create sustainable livelihoods, and contribute to local economic growth.

She has impacted the lives of her three children and two employees she works with, and she is indirectly impacting over 10 individuals and families with her new business.

She commended MTN and Engage Now Africa for making her a happy and independent woman.

GNA

