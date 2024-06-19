Let’s embrace waste segregation

Accra, June 19, GNA – Madam Sandra Kyere, the Chief Executive Officer of Women in Water Sanitation and Climate Change , has advised the public, especially urban dwellers to embrace waste segregation.

She said the practice would prevent the leaching of waste into aquatic bodies.

The CEO explained that materials, including plastics, organic waste, and hazardous materials were resources that could be reused and that segregating them from general waste at the source would facilitated recycling.

“It is also crucial for environmental protection, efficient resource management, economic benefits, public health, and fostering a sustainable future,” she added.

Madam Kyere was speaking at a clean-up exercise at the Laboma beach as part of activities to celebrate the World Oceans Day (WOD), which was under the theme, “Awaken New Depths”.

The beach clean-up exercise was organised by the women in sanitation and climate change, in collaboration with its partners.

The United Nations General Assembly designated the day (WOD) to inform the public of the impacts of human actions on the ocean and promote public awareness on the importance of the ocean for all life forms on earth and actions for a sustainable ocean management.

She noted that the source of the waste seemed to be coming from communities upstream and that they were encouraged to show the way in contributing to “ocean free of pollution”.

“So, this is a continuous process, creating awareness to everybody in Ghana, to be able to segregate our various waste streams and to be able to give our waste to the various waste collectors and not dump them anyhow, to cause the issues that we are facing here now…”

GNA

