Ban on celebrities promoting alcoholic drinks: Supreme Court upholds FDA directive

Accra, June 19, GNA -The Supreme Court in a 5-2 majority decision has upheld the Food and Drugs Authority’s (FDA) directive banning celebrities from endorsing alcoholic drinks in the country.

The seven member panel presided over by Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo held that the FDA guideline was not unreasonably excessive and same was not in contravention of the 1992 Constitution.

“The plaintiff’s action, therefore, fails and there would be no order as to cost because the issue is a novel one,” the Court said.

The FDA in 2015 issued a directive banning celebrities from endorsing alcoholic beverages.

The Authority held that the ban was to protect minors as well ensure public health safety.

Mark Darlington Osae, an artiste manager, proceeded to the apex court challenging the FDA’s directives.

GNA

