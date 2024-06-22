Ketu South Municipal Assembly finally gets Presiding Member  

By Benard Worlali Awumee, GNA

Tokor (V/R), June 22, GNA – The Ketu South Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region has finally elected a Presiding member to steer the affairs of the Assembly.

Mr. Richmond Koffie Hatto, a government appointee, who is serving his first term, got duly elected after garnering 46 votes and eight against with two rejected ballots representing the required two-third majority.

Sharing his victory message with the Ghana News Agency after the election, Mr. Hato promised to unite the house for it to grow rapidly.

He said: “Even though my election today was not easy and as a first-timer, considering how far we have come, it is a sign of a good beginning.”

He promised to lead the assembly with a united front devoided of partisan politics.

Mr Hatto explained that he had been a keen follower of all local governance issues, and he stated that his predecessor was a good friend in terms of sharing ideas.

He called for maximum support from the entire assembly and others to enable him to deliver perfectly.”

Mr. Hatto was duly sworn in after taking the various official oaths.

The Friday election process was held at the Ketu South Municipal Assembly Hall at Tokor and saw 56 members in attendance out of the expected 59 house members.

Several attempts had been made by the Assembly Members to elect a Presiding Member after its inauguration in February, this year but they were unsuccessful.

