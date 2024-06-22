Akatsi ECG meets artisans, calls for collaboration

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), June 22, GNA – Management team members from the Akatsi District office of the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) in the Volta Region have engaged some artisans within the municipality on electricity-related activities.

The engagement with the artisans, most of whom are electricians, was to educate and alert them on how to deal with activities relating to electricity and ECG as a company.

The team, led by Mr Samuel Diasempah, District Manager, Akatsi ECG, took participants through some illegal and unacceptable practices by some individuals in society against the Company.

He cited illegal connections, unauthorised reconnection of disconnected customers, unauthorized fixing of streetlights, interconnections, fixing of unapproved meters, and others.

These, Mr Diasempah said, were affecting the operations of the company, urging all to adhere strictly to the guidelines and requirements for a reliable supply and economic growth.

He explained that the encounter was an important one, aimed at fostering collaboration

and a good rapport with artisans for effective service delivery.

Mr Diasempah further appealed to electricians to desist from misinforming ECG customers on issues they were not privy to.

“Our doors are opened for clarification and education on our activities. So do not act as PRO for ECG. Tell our customers to do the right thing,” he added.

Engineer Eric Agbolete, the District Engineer, on his part, appealed to participants to desist from accessing ECG structures without any consent such as climbing of poles, fixing blown-out fuses, and others.

The interactive session also saw questions emerging from participants on issues affecting ECG customers such as overbilling and others that were properly addressed by the team.

Master Atsu Tumaku, Chairman of ‘Akatsi Artisans Association’ expressed appreciation to ECG and its members for the meeting.

He called for constant engagement between the two bodies for the growth of the area.

Akatsi ECG, in recent times, has commenced engaging community members, artisans, and others in their operations.

GNA

