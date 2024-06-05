Karaga NCCE holds Inter-party Dialogue Committee meeting  

By Sulemana Zakaria

Karaga (N/R), June 05, GNA – The Karaga District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held an Inter-party Dialogue Committee meeting for political parties and other stakeholders to promote peaceful coexistence among residents.

The meeting was aimed at reinforcing the crucial role of political parties as key stakeholders in ensuring peace and security in the country before, during, and after the 2024 elections.

It also sought to establish effective procedures for addressing inter-party and intra-party grievances.

Attendees were representatives of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), political parties, women groups, people living with disabilities, security agencies, religious leaders, opinion, and traditional leaders.

There was an open forum for participants to share opinions and offer constructive suggestions to promote peace.

Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed, Northern Regional Director of NCCE, while addressing participants during the meeting at Karaga in the Northern Region, urged them to contribute to maintaining peace to enhance socio-economic activities in the area.

He called for investment in children’s education, noting that children formed the larger group of society, who suffered the consequences of violence.

He stated that elections in some parts of the world had led to chaos and appealed to participants to prioritise peace for successful elections.

He encouraged political parties, particularly the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress to use decent language during political campaigns and urged party supporters to coexist peacefully.

Mr Mahama Osman, Karaga District Director of NCCE, said the Commission’s objective was to ensure peace and promote development, and expressed gratitude to the European Union for supporting the organisation of the meeting.

Mr Owusu Meshad, Karaga District Electoral Officer, commended the people of the area for cooperating with the Commission to ensure successful elections in 2020 and appealed to them to keep supporting the Commission as this year’s elections approaches.

