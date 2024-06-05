NGO supports Garden City Special School with items 

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Asokore-Mampong (Ash), June 05. GNA – The Catherine Korankye Eastwood Foundation, in partnership with the Family Medicine Directorate of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, has donated assorted items worth GHc 24, 000.00 to the Garden City Special School at Asokore-Mampong, near Kumasi.

The items included soft drinks, crates of eggs, toiletries, underwear for both boys and girls, bags of rice, sachet water, biscuits, sponges, towels, boxes of cooking oil, boxes of mackerel, cooking oil, cartons of milk and others.

The organization also organized a free health screening exercise for staff and children of the school.

Ms Catherine Korankye Eastwood, who is also the Nurse Manager of the Family Health Directorate of KATH, speaking to the media after the exercise, said the gesture was to bring joy to the children in the school.

She said the school, which had about 150 children with special needs, faced many challenges and there was the need for individuals and organizations to come in to assist to ensure that the children lived a comfortable life.

Ms Eastwood praised the staff of the family Medicine Directorate of KATH for the unwavering support to the course of the children and said she would continue to mobilize resources from friends, individuals, and organizations to help bring relief to the children in the school.

Dr Mrs Roselyn Frimpongmaa Agyapong, Headmistress of the school, said the donation was timely and would help boost teaching and learning while encouraging the staff to give out their best.

She thanked Ms Eastwood and the Family Health Directorate of KATH for the gesture and said projecting nursing beyond the walls of the hospital was encouraging.

GNA

